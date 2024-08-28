The Steyning Downland Scheme was launched on the Wiston Estate in March 2007 and for the past 17 years, Friends have been beavering away on the 170 acres of land, just a short walk from Steyning High Street.

The land had previously been used for grazing but owner Harry Goring was keen to create a wildlife haven, inviting the local people to become involved to appreciate the landscape and help the various species to thrive.

Shrubs had taken over the area but students from Steyning Grammar School helped clear the overgrown footpaths, opening up a wonderful view over the area. There was also a number of exciting early finds, including some rare orchids and butterflies.

Volunteers do various jobs, from mending fences to office admin, and their fantastic efforts have seen a real community develop. Over the years, there have been many big get-togethers at the old rifle range, off Mouse Lane, Steyning.

It is hoped more people will now see the benefit of being a Friend, as it has been just as good for the people involved as it has for the wildlife.

A couple of years ago, the old millpond was fenced so that wetland wildlife could flourish again, free from disturbance by dogs. The result was that a few weeks ago, the scheme recorded more than 100 Palmate newts enjoying it.

The scheme would love to build a second pond for the people, so that children can explore with their nets and dogs frolic freely.

Future plans include encouraging young people to take an active role and improving the land further for wildlife. In relaunching the Friends programme, the scheme is offering an opportunity for everyone in the Steyning area to be a part of restoring this haven for wildlife – and people, too.

Volunteers who can roll up their sleeves and dig are more than welcome but for those less able, joining is just the price of a coffee each month.

Email Friends co-ordinator Debbie at [email protected] or visit steyningdownland.org for more information. You can become a Friend for £3 a month and the money will go to maintaining and improving the land each year. Benefits include an annual Friends reception, exclusive hands-on days, priority booking for public events and a quarterly newsletter.

1 . Steyning Downland Scheme The view up Nightingale Lane from the Steyning Downland Scheme's Gateway building, off Mouse Lane, Steyning Photo: Elaine Hammond

2 . Steyning Downland Scheme Pete Varkala, Roger Brown and David Barling trying out new tools that were bought with a West Sussex County Council grant in 2013 Photo: Liz Pearce

3 . Steyning Downland Scheme Catherine Grayson and Abbie Hope with Nigel Flynn from the Sussex Wildlife Trust in July 2011 Photo: Gerald Thompson

4 . Steyning Downland Scheme The wild play area that was introduced in the Big Picnic Field in 2013 Photo: Elaine Hammond