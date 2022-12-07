Volunteers who have been working hard to make Tarring more flood resilient are planning a free community event to detail what has been happening in the area.

Tarring Flood Action Group will also provide information on the ways in which people can protect their homes and businesses.

The event, Helping to Make Tarring Flood Resilient in an Age of Climate Change, will be held at The Old Palace, Glebe Road, Tarring, on Saturday, January 21, from 2pm to 3.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The purpose is to make Tarring more resilient to flooding and the group says this has become an even greater priority, given the recent heavy rainfalls.