The Adur Adaptation Project: improving flood resilience and biodiversity in the River Adur catchment

The Ouse & Adur Rivers Trust (OART) is delighted to announce the launch of the Adur Adaptation Project, a ten-year innovative initiative aimed at enhancing flood resilience and biodiversity within the River Adur Catchment.

This project is a collaborative effort between OART and the Environment Agency, building on three years of extensive data analysis alongside work with landowners, farmers, and local communities to identify and address flooding and ‘wet-spots’ across the catchment area.

Project Goals and Approach

The Adur Adaptation Project seeks to mitigate flood risks to vulnerable properties through Natural Flood Management (NFM) techniques, which leverage natural processes to slow and store water more effectively. These techniques not only reduce the impact of flooding but also bring numerous environmental benefits, including improved biodiversity, better water quality, reduced pollution, increased carbon capture, and enhanced floodplain connectivity.

River Adur in Flood

Natural Flood Management Techniques

The project features a diverse range of NFM techniques, including:

Construction of Leaky Woody Dams: These structures are designed to slow water flow and create in-channel habitats, contributing to natural flood control and ecological diversity.

Restoration and Creation of Wetlands, Ponds, and Scrapes: These elements enhance floodplain water storage, providing critical resilience against both flood and drought conditions.

River Restoration and Realignment: Efforts to restore natural hydrology include reconfiguring river channels to their natural courses, and improving overall river health and functionality.

Planting of Floodplain Woodland and Hedgerows: This initiative increases landscape permeability, slows water flows, and restores natural features, contributing to the overall stability and health of the ecosystem.

Soil Structure Improvement: By enhancing soil structure and rebuilding organic matter across the river catchment, the project aims to further increase landscape permeability and water retention.

Community Engagement and Monitoring

A large part of adapting river catchments to improve future resilience is reliant on community involvement throughout the development, design, and delivery of schemes and the project is seeking to work alongside a wide range of stakeholders and partners to ensure the techniques used are based on community knowledge, Parish Councils, Local Action Groups, Landowners and community members are all being invited to get involved in the project, whether through imparting knowledge, altering land use or management, or volunteering to help deliver interventions.

The first phase of the project will see the launch of a long-term monitoring programme to assess current river flows and how these respond to rainfall events. This will enable to the project team to focus efforts where they are most needed but also assess the level of impact the project is having.

Tara Dawson, Adur Catchment Officer at OART, said “We are incredibly excited about the Adur Adaptation Project and the positive impact it could bring to the River Adur Catchment. There has been a fantastic response from the landowning community so far in supporting our aims and we have a number of projects lined up over the next 12 months. We will continue and expand our engagement with the local river communities as we begin to build a strategic approach to the restoration of the River Adur”

Looking Ahead

The Adur Adaptation Project represents a significant step forward in the quest for sustainable flood management and environmental enhancement in the River Adur Catchment. By working closely with natural processes and local stakeholders, OART and its partners aim to create a more resilient and biodiverse landscape that benefits everyone in the community.

Peter King, Director of the Ouse & Adur Rivers Trust, said “It’s becoming increasingly important to build resilience and reduce vulnerability across the landscape to address the future health of the environment and the impacts of climate change. It’s fantastic that there is currently significant focus on the River Adur, with numerous projects aligning to achieve the necessary scale of impact for the future”. For more information about the Adur Adaptation Project and how you can get involved, please contact [email protected]