The Environment Agency invests £225,000 into local angling projects across the South East

The Environment Agency last year invested over £955,000 in 232 projects to improve fishing in local communities across England through the Fisheries Improvement Programme (FIP); of which £224,787 was invested to benefit anglers and fisheries across the South-East. This funding, created from the sale of rod licences, was matched by local partners to total almost £450,000 of investment across the region.

The 2023-2024 FIP funding round improved 5.5km of river and 58 hectares of stillwater habitat and created 160 new angling facilities and held 104 community events. In total, the projects benefited over 100,000 rod licence holders across England. In the South East over 60 local angling projects benefitted from the funding which range from improving habitats, enhancing angling facilities and mitigating the impacts of a changing climate.

Environment Agency Solent and South Downs Fisheries, Biodiversity and Geomorphology Team Leader, Amir Fogel said: “Anglers often ask us about how we spend the money raised from the sale of fishing licences. The Fisheries Improvement Programme is a prime example of the wide range of activities this income pays for to protect and improve fish stocks and fisheries and boost the popularity of angling.

“The programme is also a great demonstration of our partnership efforts, with many of the projects completed with the support of landowners, local businesses and fisheries clubs.

Heron Pond, Goose Green

“All the projects will benefit anglers and local partners provide significant match funding and input from volunteers to make them a success. We want to hear from more clubs and fisheries about the work and projects they would like to see undertaken.”

The Fisheries Investment Programme reinvests money generated by rod licences to improve the habitats of a range of fish species, support angling clubs and fisheries to improve access to nature, and secure a sustainable future for English fisheries in our changing climate. This year, £955,543 of rod licence income was reinvested into the scheme, with a further £1 million secured through match funding from partners.

Since launching in 2015, the Fisheries Improvement Programme has invested over £20 million in more than 1,300 projects across England.

Those looking to fish in English waterways should remember they must have a valid rod fishing licence, which can be easily bought online.

Park Mill, West Sussex

Examples of projects in the South East include

At Goose Green in West Sussex, historic pollution and low dissolved oxygen levels in the summer were harming the lakes’ fish stocks. But with the help of £2,800 of FIP funding, Pulborough Angling Society purchased six aeration units that have improved water quality and allowed the lakes to once again provide affordable angling, especially for local children.

Plough Pond in Southmoor, Oxfordshire is a one-acre private angling club pond, located in a quiet haven and only accessible via a farm track and footbridge, which crosses a ditch and small stream. With match funding and £1,500 of FIP funding, a new footbridge, handrail and flat deck suitable for mobility scooters and wheelchairs has been installed. Accessibility improvements were also made to existing swims (angling platforms) providing safe platforms for anglers.

Park Mill is a 30-acre lake owned by the Haslemere Angling Society in West Sussex. Because of the rare plants at the site, it is a Site of Specific Scientific Interest. (SSSI).The club carried out major improvement works under the Reservoir Act which involved draining the main lake, which took 6 weeks and was a huge undertaking.The club were granted £5,000 of FIP monies to install aeration equipment for the fish during these works. An additional £7,930 of FIP monies was awarded when the water was back in. The club were able to build purpose-built swims, recreate the public pathways and replant the lake with things like natural lilies to recreate habitat for wildlife.