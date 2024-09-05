Worth Park, more recently known as Milton Mount Park, has formal gardens, a Victorian fountain, an Arboretum, a lake that is surrounded with various types of trees and wild flowers, a meadow for bio-diversity, croquet lawns and a tennis court.
The park was once part of the famous Worth Park Estate, the remnants of a high status example of a late Victorian garden, and is sandwiched between Grattans Drive and the Balcombe Road.
A significant amount of the original Worth Park garden still exists from the early 1900s, and the area contains a variety of fauna and rare plants.
The lake is filled with ducks, swans, and other wild birds, which you can seen in our gallery below.
1. The incredible wildlife on your doorstep in Crawley as you have never seen it before - in pictures
Photographer Stuart Beed spent time at Worth Park in Crawley to capture these amazing photos which show the beauty of the wildlife in the area. Photo: Stuart Beed
2. The incredible wildlife on your doorstep in Crawley as you have never seen it before - in pictures
Photographer Stuart Beed spent time at Worth Park in Crawley to capture these amazing photos which show the beauty of the wildlife in the area. Photo: Stuart Beed
3. The incredible wildlife on your doorstep in Crawley as you have never seen it before - in pictures
Photographer Stuart Beed spent time at Worth Park in Crawley to capture these amazing photos which show the beauty of the wildlife in the area. Photo: Stuart Beed
4. The incredible wildlife on your doorstep in Crawley as you have never seen it before - in pictures
Photographer Stuart Beed spent time at Worth Park in Crawley to capture these amazing photos which show the beauty of the wildlife in the area. Photo: Stuart Beed
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.