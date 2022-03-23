The Venerable Luke Irvine-Capel will be preaching at St Peter’s Church, in Bowness Avenue, on Sunday, March 27, after planting a serviceberry tree at 9am.

Father Thomas Fink Jensen, parish curate, said: “The tree planting was our vergers’ idea and the tree has been bought for us by Sompting Estate. After the planting, we have a new music group to play and lead the singing.”

The Archdeacon of Chichester, the Venerable Luke Irvine-Capel

All are welcome to watch the planting and see the improvements inside the church. Cake and refreshments will be served around 10am, after the service.

Sompting Parish Council has welcomed the addition of the tree to the church grounds.

Cathy Glynn-Davies, parish councillor, said: “It’s great for the community and the environment to have more trees in our streetscape and this kind looks lovely in changing ways through spring, summer and autumn. Its flowers will also be good for bees and other pollinators.”

Improvements to the church came after the Sompting churches of St Mary the Virgin and St Peter the Apostle were joined with St Michael and All Angels in Lancing to form a new parish.

St Peter's Church in Sompting. Picture: Gerald Thompson

Father Felix Smith, the vicar, said: “Joining up St Peter’s and St Mary’s in Sompting with St Michael and All Angels in Lancing into one new parish has been a great success, as each church can help the others. New members continue to find St Peter’s every week.”