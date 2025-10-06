The Rise of Northwood project on the Slindon Estate covers an area the size of 600 Olympic swimming pools or 105 football pitches. It was named after the ancient oak and beech trees that once stood on the site, known as Northwood.

The area was cleared for timber during the First World War by Canadian foresters, using prisoners of war to produce materials such as coal mine pit props and trench reinforcements.

This made way for War Ag fields during the Second World War, when the land was ploughed up for agricultural production. The fields continued to be farmed until 2013, when the Slindon Ranger team had the opportunity to return them to woodland.

For the estate, it was a major chapter in its varied and colourful history, and for visitors, it would mean significant changes to the landscape, increased public access and more wildlife to spot while out walking.

Katie Archer, lead ranger, said: "It’s been incredible to see the area come alive thanks to the passion and perseverance of our team and community. In a relatively short time together, we've created a wonderful woodland for future generations, including my own children. Stuffed with wildlife, new public access and beautiful woodland paths to explore."

The Rise of Northwood was made possible thanks to a bequest to the National Trust from John Springthorpe Hunt, a man who loved the South Downs.

The ten-year plan included the creation of woodland glades, using a variety of techniques to establish the trees, and new rides, designed to protect the underlying archaeology. The team was able to access documentary evidence, historical pictures and maps charting the landscape through time.

Hundreds of local people have been part of the project, from planting 13,000 trees to surveying for wildlife. In fact, the National Trust says the success of Northwood has been driven by the passionate community involvement.

The project was launched with an ambitious vision to reconnect fragmented ancient woodlands, restore natural processes and engage the community in shaping a richer, wilder future.

The ground-breaking landscape-scale nature restoration initiative has been a biodiversity success story, transforming 75 hectares into a thriving mosaic of woodland, wood pasture and rich habitats teeming with wildlife.

Tree planting began in 2015 and over the past ten years, the team has created 25 hectares of woodland and 45 hectares of wood pasture. As well as the trees planted by hand, there have been more than 17,000 established through natural regeneration, protected from deer.

There has been a 77 per cent increase seen in plant species, including bee orchids, southern marsh orchids and green-winged orchids, and a 114 per cent increase in bird species, from 14 to 73, including barn owls, skylarks, nightingales, cuckoos, stonechats and yellowhammers.

Art has been commissioned to interpret and celebrate the evolving landscape, including a collaborative stone sculpture by Jon Edgar, an award-winning timber-framed shelter built with estate-grown materials and a new cedar sculpture carved with symbolic wildlife and local history.

Jon, from Fittleworth, began work on his masterpiece in November 2014. The 2.5 tonne Portland stone sculpture was moved to different locations on the estate during 2015 and visitors were encouraged to pick up a chisel and help as Jon worked on the piece over the course of the year.

Visitors can walk through the estate and discover the Northwood project, dipping in and out of ancient woodland, sweeping along grassy verges and watching this diverse and wooded landscape begin to rise and connect.

1 . Northwood The Rise of Northwood project on the Slindon Estate has created 25 hectares of woodland and 45 hectares of wood pasture Photo: National Trust Images/John Miller

2 . The Rise of Northwood Canadian lumberjacks felled many trees in the woods to help with the First World War effort Photo: National Trust

3 . The Rise of Northwood The fields were farmed until 2013, when the Slindon Ranger team had the opportunity to return them to woodland Photo: National Trust