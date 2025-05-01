Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Part of Worthing’s beach has been named and shamed.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alongside Aldwick beach in Bognor Regis, Worthing Beach House is among the ‘winners’ of the Brown Flag Awards – also known as ‘top of the plops’.

Two other water quality testing locations – known as ‘Worthing’ and ‘Goring Beach’ – both scored one star and so ‘narrowly missed out’ on winning Brown Flag Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex, as a whole, has dropped to 13th in the clean water league table.

Each brown flag is tastefully decorated with a poo emoji. Photo: Holiday Park Guru

UK travel site Holidayparkguru.co.uk analysed the Environment Agency’s official summertime water quality data at hundreds of beaches to reveal the ‘19 grubby winners’.

A spokesperson for the researchers said: “Two Sussex beaches have been named and shamed at the second annual 'Brown Flag Awards' – and the county has dropped down a league table of clean coastlines.

“The Brown Flag beaches are those rated as 'poor' by the Environment Agency due to bacteria such as e-coli from sewage and other waste.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The number of Brown Flag beaches in England leapt up from 13 in 2024 to 19 in 2025 – an increase of 46 per cent.”

Holiday Park Guru said it is offering free brown flags so that the 19 named beaches can ‘warn summer swimmers about their poor rating’.

The spokesperson added: “Each flag is tastefully decorated with a poo emoji. Somerset was the only county that took up the generous offer of a free flag last year – as it was used by campaigners during a clean water protest.

“Aldwick Beach at Bognor Regis also won a Brown Flag in 2024, along with other big name resorts such as Blackpool and Weston Super Mare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Worthing is classed as a ‘Newcomer’ (or should that be ‘Poocomer’?) because it has won a Brown Flag Award for the first time.

“An area known by the Environment Agency (EA) as ‘Worthing Beach House’ towards the East of the beach was added to the EA’s list of designated bathing spots for 2024 and has been given a ‘poor’ rating.”

Overall, 47 per cent of Sussex’s beaches are rated as ‘excellent’ for water cleanliness. Northumberland, Dorset and Devon were the highest rated counties with scores around 90 per cent.

Three beaches in Sussex have seen their water quality rating drop over the last year, including Lancing (Beach Green), Worthing (a central section to the east of Goring Beach) and Bognor Regis (East).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“More positive news is that Hastings Pelham Beach has been upgraded from 'good' to 'excellent' over the last year,” the Holiday Park Guru team added.

"Once again, Lancashire came bottom of the league table with none of its beaches being graded as ‘excellent’ for water cleanliness.”

Campaigner and sea-swimmer Robbie Lane, from HolidayParkGuru.co.uk, said he hoped that ‘we’d be handing out fewer Brown Flags this year.

"But things have gone down the pan,” he added.

"For Sussex, the bad news is that it’s picked up two Brown Flag Awards, whereas last year it won just one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The good news is that almost half of the beaches in Sussex are rated as ‘excellent’ for their water quality in summer.

"Do your research this summer and you’ll be saying ‘wish you were here’ rather than ‘wish I’d worn a hazmat suit’.

"A full list of the three star swimming spots can be found at https://www.holidayparkguru.co.uk.”

Holiday Park Guru used Environment Agency data ‘based on about 7,000 samples’ at more than 400 bathing waters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The government agency’s data is ‘calculated annually based on samples from the previous four years’. Rivers and lakes were excluded from the research, with a focus on England's beaches.

The Holiday Park Guru spokesperson added: “The water quality readings look for intestinal enterococci and escherichia coli (e-coli) levels to see whether there is ‘faecal matter’ in the water. This comes from ‘sewage, agricultural livestock, wildlife, birds and road drainage’ according to the Environment Agency.

“Each bathing resort receives an official Environment Agency score of: three stars (excellent), two stars (good), one star (sufficient) or zero stars (poor). Overall, 67 per cent of England’s monitored resorts currently score a three star rating whilst five per cent score zero stars. The latter is an increase on last year.

“It is worth noting that water quality readings are only taken from 15th May - 30th September. During the winter, water quality tends to be lower along England’s coastline as higher rainfall causes more sewage and waste water to overflow into the sea and into rivers.”