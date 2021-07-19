This is what you need to know about Polegate’s community land project

Polegate Town Council has acquired two acres of land behind Heron Ridge which will be used for the community.

The Vision Day, which will be held 1pm-4pm on July 31 at Polegate Free Church Hall in Victoria Road, aims to let ‘everyone have an input into how the site is managed, who will be involved and the types of courses and events that could be hosted on the land’, a council spokesperson said.

The council also wants to set up a ‘friends of’ group and name the land.

Photo from Polegate Town Council. SUS-210719-130513001

Sacred Earth Community Benefit Society is hosting the Vision Day in partnership with the town council and Action in Rural Sussex.

Currently the land is ‘overgrown and unloved’ according to the council, but now is the chance of residents to have a say in how it is used.

The spokesperson said, “It could become a wonderful space for local people to meet and socialise, learn new skills, help local wildlife and hold workshops or events.

“It would be possible to build a fire pit, compost loos and a shelter - so you could be outdoors all year round if you wanted to.

The land is behind Heron Ridge near Polly Arch. Photo from Google Maps. SUS-210719-130140001

“We’ll set up a range of hosted tables, each with a different theme. You can wander from table to table and add your ideas. This format is called a ‘World Cafe Forum’ and is a great way to design a community project from the ground up.”

The ideas will be gathered after the event and a detailed vision will be created from there.