Town Meadow exhibition gives residents a chance to have their say

Residents made their voices heard at an exhibition about the Town Meadow environmental enhancement plans.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 20th Sep 2023, 11:42 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 11:44 BST
The event, held on Monday (September 18), was a chance for the public to engage with representatives and professional advisors.

Residents viewed the proposals for the river works and environmental enhancements at the site, which include: channel narrowing, riverbank regrading, habitat enhancements, a new boardwalk and a new pathway to create a circular walk.

The project aims to provide vital river and habitat restoration which can be enjoyed by both the local community and visitors to the area through improved access.

Residents made their voices heard at an exhibition about the Town Meadow environmental enhancement plans. Photo: contributed

Nick McDonald, Cowdray’s estate land manager, said: “The exhibition went well, and we had a constant flow of people throughout the day.

“The feedback on the plans was really positive, which was great, and these comments will now be taken into consideration as we form a more detailed design before we go to planning in late November.”

