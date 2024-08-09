Princes Park. Photo: VisitEastbourne

Residents have been warned to stay away from a lake in Eastbourne which is potentially affected by a toxic algae.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Environment Agency suspects the presence of an algae bloom in Princes Park Lake, according to Eastbourne Borough Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blue-green algae is a group of bacteria which contains toxins which can be harmful, and potentially fatal, to wild animals and domestic pets.

Dog-owners should especially take care near the water, as blue-green algae can produce harmful toxins that could stop a dog’s liver from functioning properly, according to the Blue Cross.

However, not all types are dangerous.

A council spokesperson said: “Children and pets must not enter the water. Any visitor to the park should not ingest or touch the water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Blue green algae naturally occur in open water. During warm sunny weather with slow water flows and sufficient nutrients, algae blooms can flourish.

“Some blue-green algae can produce toxins which can cause rashes, nausea and vomiting.”