Toxic algae suspected in Eastbourne lake - residents and dog-owners warned to stay away
The Environment Agency suspects the presence of an algae bloom in Princes Park Lake, according to Eastbourne Borough Council.
Blue-green algae is a group of bacteria which contains toxins which can be harmful, and potentially fatal, to wild animals and domestic pets.
Dog-owners should especially take care near the water, as blue-green algae can produce harmful toxins that could stop a dog’s liver from functioning properly, according to the Blue Cross.
However, not all types are dangerous.
A council spokesperson said: “Children and pets must not enter the water. Any visitor to the park should not ingest or touch the water.
“Blue green algae naturally occur in open water. During warm sunny weather with slow water flows and sufficient nutrients, algae blooms can flourish.
“Some blue-green algae can produce toxins which can cause rashes, nausea and vomiting.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.