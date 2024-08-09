Toxic algae suspected in Eastbourne lake - residents and dog-owners warned to stay away

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 9th Aug 2024, 13:11 GMT
Princes Park. Photo: VisitEastbournePrinces Park. Photo: VisitEastbourne
Princes Park. Photo: VisitEastbourne
Residents have been warned to stay away from a lake in Eastbourne which is potentially affected by a toxic algae.

The Environment Agency suspects the presence of an algae bloom in Princes Park Lake, according to Eastbourne Borough Council.

Blue-green algae is a group of bacteria which contains toxins which can be harmful, and potentially fatal, to wild animals and domestic pets.

Dog-owners should especially take care near the water, as blue-green algae can produce harmful toxins that could stop a dog’s liver from functioning properly, according to the Blue Cross.

However, not all types are dangerous.

A council spokesperson said: “Children and pets must not enter the water. Any visitor to the park should not ingest or touch the water.

“Blue green algae naturally occur in open water. During warm sunny weather with slow water flows and sufficient nutrients, algae blooms can flourish.

“Some blue-green algae can produce toxins which can cause rashes, nausea and vomiting.”

