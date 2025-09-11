Tree ‘showing early signs’ of ash die-back at Ditchling Museum

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 11th Sep 2025, 12:08 BST
A tree is ‘showing early signs’ of ash die-back at Ditchling Museum, according to a new planning application.

An application has been submitted to South Downs National Park Authority, via the agent J Lee Trees, to fell the ash tree at Lodge Hill Lane in Ditchling.

People can view it at planningpublicaccess.southdowns.gov.uk/online-applications using reference SDNP/25/03550/TCA.

