Tree ‘showing early signs’ of ash die-back at Ditchling Museum
A tree is ‘showing early signs’ of ash die-back at Ditchling Museum, according to a new planning application.
An application has been submitted to South Downs National Park Authority, via the agent J Lee Trees, to fell the ash tree at Lodge Hill Lane in Ditchling.
People can view it at planningpublicaccess.southdowns.gov.uk/online-applications using reference SDNP/25/03550/TCA.
You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk.