Tree ‘showing early signs’ of ash die-back at Ditchling Museum

A tree is ‘showing early signs’ of ash die-back at Ditchling Museum, according to a new planning application.

An application has been submitted to South Downs National Park Authority, via the agent J Lee Trees, to fell the ash tree at Lodge Hill Lane in Ditchling.

People can view it at planningpublicaccess.southdowns.gov.uk/online-applications using reference SDNP/25/03550/TCA.

