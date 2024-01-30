BREAKING

Treebourne: Wildlife corridor set to be created along Eastbourne downland

Volunteers are being asked to help plant tens of thousands of trees along Eastbourne downland to create a new wildlife corridor.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 30th Jan 2024, 14:12 GMT
Charity Treebourne is working with Eastbourne Borough Council to plant 20,000 hedging species of trees in an exposed part of the South Downs, just outside the town on Warren Hill.

The aim is to create a long tree band that will become a wildlife corridor, ensuring the connectivity of habitats around Eastbourne and offsetting some of the losses from ash tree dieback in the area.

Two volunteer sessions – each accommodating up to 35 people – will take place throughout the day on Sunday, February 4.

Volunteers are being asked to help plant tens of thousands of trees along Eastbourne downland to create a new wildlife corridor. Photo: EBCVolunteers are being asked to help plant tens of thousands of trees along Eastbourne downland to create a new wildlife corridor. Photo: EBC
There will be a break for hot drinks and light refreshments in each session, and organisers have asked volunteers to bring their own planting equipment, if possible, and sensible shoes as the site may be muddy.

The meeting point for volunteers is Warren Hill Car Park, BN20 7TZ.

For more information, visit: www.buff.ly/3SfuwpN

