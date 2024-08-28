Trees for Streets scheme brings 81 new trees to Worthing in first year of sponsorship scheme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 80 trees have been planted in Worthing during the first year of a new sponsorship scheme, run by the borough council in partnership with the charity Trees for Streets.

Individual applications have accounted for 36 of the trees, while 35 were planted in Sompting Road and Sompting Avenue following a £20,000 donation from developer Roffey Homes.

Nine trees were paid for through crowdfunding campaigns in Westbourne Avenue and Harrow Road, and one celebration tree was planted at Brooklands Park in memory of a loved family member.

Vicki Wells, Worthing’s cabinet member for environmental services, said: “Our scheme with Trees for Streets has been a fantastic success in its first year. Residents wanted more trees across the town and this brilliant scheme has enabled everyone to easily contribute to greening their immediate urban environments and help restore Worthing’s historically tree-lined streets.

Goring resident Alan Fryar pictured with his community-sponsored tree

"I’d like to thank everyone who saw the potential in sections of barren pavement and took the opportunity to plant a tree, the fantastic parks and engineers teams who delivered as many trees as possible and Roffey Homes who, through their generous donation, have helped transform Sompting Road and Sompting Avenue into a nature corridor to the South Downs. The difference a tree makes is astonishing and helps link up larger green spaces to support nature.

"I can’t wait to see more of our streets adorned with a variety of trees benefiting nature, improving air quality and looking great for residents.”

Some applications, however, were deemed unsuitable due to their location and therefore declined.

Each application is reviewed by the council’s parks and engineers teams with West Sussex County Council, which is responsible for managing the area’s roads and pavements.

Members of the council's parks team planting a tree in Goring

Applications to sponsor a tree for year two are open now and will close on Tuesday, December 3.

Simeon Linstead, Trees for Streets project director, said: “Sponsors tell us how much they enjoy having a new tree outside their home, and often their young children take great pride in the trees, too.

"Worthing’s first year of the scheme has been a great success and we encourage more residents and local groups to get involved this year. They could have trees planted on their streets within just a few months.”

Successful applications result in an 'instant impact' tree of three to four metres being planted between November and April. The trees are typically five to seven years old and should begin to leaf in the spring.

Some of the trees planted in Sompting Avenue, Worthing

Visit www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/sponsor-a-tree for more information. The residents who sponsor the trees are responsible for the watering. Trees for Streets will text or email sponsors each summer to remind them to look after their trees.