Old garages have been transformed into affordable housing in Eastbourne.

Eastbourne Borough Council has officially opened six new homes that used to be garages. The development in Brede Close includes five two-bedroom houses for tenants on the council’s housing register and a one-bedroom flat that has been built with match funding from the Rough Sleeper Accommodation Programme.

Councillor Alan Shuttleworth, cabinet member for housing, said: “I am absolutely thrilled to see these new homes and know that people who have been patiently waiting on the housing register will be living in them. The site itself was previously a rather ugly and unloved collection of old garages and to see it transformed into stylish council homes, fills me with great pride and satisfaction.”

Each new home has a back garden with patio area, lawn, shed and bike rack. Cllr Shuttleworth said: “The geography around Eastbourne means we are restricted as to where we can build new homes, so are always looking for opportunities like this one in Brede Close, to create superb new homes that residents can benefit from. It’s all about the right homes in the right location, at the same time as protecting our green spaces from unwanted development.”

‘Ugly and unloved’ garages transformed into ‘stylish council homes’ in Eastbourne (photo from EBC)

