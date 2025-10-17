UK Power Networks’ ‘legal eagles’ help boost flood protection near West Sussex village

UK Power Networks has thanked its ‘legal eagles’ for helping to boost flood protection and wildlife at New England Wood in Cuckfield.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UKPN announced that 11 volunteers from its legal department teamed up with river and woodland partners during Flood Action Week (October 13-19).

The volunteers built ‘overland leaky barriers’ with Cuckfield Woodlanders and the Ouse and Adur Rivers Trust on Thursday, October 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Cooke, team lead at UK Power Networks, said: “This project was a fantastic chance for us to get out of the office, connect with our local community, and make a positive impact on our environment. It’s a lovely woodland which volunteers put lot of effort into maintaining and we were pleased to support their work.”

Volunteers from UK Power Networks at New England Wood in Cuckfield. Photo: UKPN

UKPN said the day involved stacking branches and small logs across surface water pathways to slow water flow during heavy rain. The aim was to also reduce downstream flooding and boost ‘groundwater recharge’. Nature-based leaky barriers help create better habitats for wildlife and UKPN described them as a cost-effective alternative to traditional flood defences. They also help prevent soil loss, reduce erosion in streams and ‘top up’ groundwater.

Tara Dawson, from Ouse and Adur Rivers Trust, said: “Despite the ongoing drought conditions across Sussex, natural flood management initiatives such as this, delivered as part of the Adur Adaptation Project, are incredibly valuable for our local environment. Leaky barriers help to retain precious water in the landscape, supporting wildlife and replenishing groundwater when rainfall is scarce. It’s fantastic to see volunteers from UK Power Networks working together to make a real difference for both our rivers and our community.”

Paddy Boyle, from Cuckfield Woodlanders, said: “Cuckfield Woodlanders manage New England Wood as a nature reserve and for the benefit of local people. We’re extremely grateful for the work UK Power Networks’ fantastic volunteers have done, improving the way water flows in the wood and helping the wood adjust to a changing climate.”

UKPN said its volunteers took part through its Donate a Day programme, where all staff at the company can use two paid days each year for volunteering with community groups and charities.