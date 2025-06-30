Two sewage outflow sites in Worthing have been identified as having above-average spills and Southern Water has made a pledge to upgrade the system to improve pollution on the beach.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lawrence Gosden, chief executive of Southern Water, addressed concerns about bathing water quality in a meeting with Worthing West MP Dr Beccy Cooper.

She was able to talk directly to him and his officers to discuss their plans for improvement after writing to ask for an explanation about the continuing contamination of our sea water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Cooper said the meeting was a positive one and she was pleased to hear about the infrastructure investment plans, including appointing a specific officer to focus on bathing water areas in Worthing.

Bathing water quality at Worthing beach has been raised with Southern Water

She added: "Two outflow sites have been identified as causing the most problems – at George V Avenue and East Beach – and they committed to upgrading these.

"They have also doubled the number of technicians to identify illegal connections, where drainage systems are connected into the surface water system.

"Mr Gosden also confirmed that he has been paid no bonus this year and that there will be no dividends paid for the next four years. And they have agreed to meet with me every six months to update me on their progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The storm overflow is not as good as it should be. Every time there is rain, and even sometimes when there is not, it is completely unacceptable and we were talking about what they are doing to mitigate it as soon as possible."

Issues with misconnections from housing developments were also raised and Dr Cooper learned that Southern Water has a team going out to investigate these.

Dr Cooper said: "The drainage systems of households and other recently renovated properties are too often (illegally) connected into the surface water system, meaning that sewage goes straight into the overflow system.

"I was assured that Southern Water is now doubling the number of water technicians it has to specifically identify these illegal connections. I am also going to talk to building control about this issue and raise it nationally, to see if there are legislative changes which need to be considered."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the subject of water bills, which have recently risen by 40 per cent, Dr Cooper was told there would be no decrease in the immediate future due to the level of investment needed.

If you are on a lower income or struggling with your bills, you can find the support available at What If I Can't Pay My Bill? on the Southern Water website www.southernwater.co.uk