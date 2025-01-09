Upcycling stylists put Worthing on the map for eco-creativity, highlighting solutions to fashion waste

Kathy Kohl and Sally Lemsford from Climate Resilience Centre Worthing (CREW) have been working to redress fast fashion with a local upcycling project.

The results of the RE-loved Worthing Style Challenge have gone on show at Colonnade House, including clothes created by The Great British Sewing Bee contestant Catherine Woolley.

The challenge sought the RE-loved stylists of 2024, using creativity to reduce fashion waste by restyling, repairing, embellishing, printing on, dyeing or otherwise upcycling textiles.

Kathy and Sally ran Stitch it, Don't Ditch it afternoons to sew and share inspiration and skills, supported by a Creative Commissions grant, and the project has culminated in a three-day exhibition at Colonnade House, 47 Warwick Street, Worthing, from January 9 to 11.

Kathy said: "The exhibition is to highlight the problems and give solutions."

On show has been not just clothes, but all textiles, like tea towels turned into bags and cushions made from old clothes into cushions.

Catherine, who appeared on the BBC One sewing show in May 2023, recycled pillowcases by turning them into a colourful pair of trousers.

Gina Deen adapted a coat she had owned for many years. It was always too long and wrapped itself around her legs, so she cut off 18in and turned it inside out, to emphasise the lovely coral colour rather than the black, adding a big button to finish it off.

Sally took trousers that were too tight and cut them to make a skirt. She made another skirt from one of her dad's old jumpers, which was full of moth holes.

Sally said: "I cut and layered it to hide the holes and used red wool stitching to make a skirt."

Stitch it, Don't Ditch it sessions are continuing from February 2025, with sessions at WSK Hub Café, in Tarring Road, on the first and third Saturdays of the month. Visit worthingcrew.co.uk or email [email protected] for more information.

Kathy said: "We love the space. When the café closes at 3pm, we take over and we are there with boxes full of buttons and threads, and a sewing machine, and people can bring in whatever they want to work on. We are not experts but it is about ideas, and we sit and chat."

Kathy and Sally feel that in the age of fast fashion and significant failure of efficient textile recycling, people need solutions and help to redress the issue creatively, individually and by collaborating with others.

They instigated regular upcycling sessions at CREW in September 2023 and RE-loved was an offshoot, involving new partnerships and working with local people, local charity shops and local charities.

The innovative concept helps people of all ages and abilities to upcycle items of clothing, revamping them and adding style by re-structuring and embellishing their own or unsellable garments from participating charity shops.

CREW will also have a presence at Ann St Social Shop & Tea Room on Thursdays, starting with an energy advice session on January 16 from 11am to 2pm.

By putting Worthing on the map in terms of eco-creativity and inspiring other UK Climate Emergency Centres, CREW aims to showing the town is at the creative forefront of making a difference to the climate emergency.

