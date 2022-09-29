Vision for Midhurst to be revealed at public meeting
Midhurst Vision invites residents to come and see how the town could look in the future at a community consultation next week.
It will set out a greener, more pedestrian and cycling friendly town centre attracting more visitors and supporting local businesses.
The event takes place on Wednesday, October 5, between 3.30pm and 7.30pm at The Grange, where visitors can view images of a reimagined town centre.
The plans have been drawn up by Midhurst Vision with landscape architect company Deacon Design, who have undertaken a review of Midhurst town centre and is developing a draft masterplan.
Residents are invited to come and have their say and members of the Midhurst Vision team will be on-hand to answer questions and hear people’s view.
The plans set to be presented next week follow community wide surveys and working with other stakeholders to tackle some of the issues raised by residents in the town.