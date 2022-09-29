Vision for Midhurst to be revealed at public meeting

Midhurst Vision is holding a public event on October 5

It will set out a greener, more pedestrian and cycling friendly town centre attracting more visitors and supporting local businesses.

The event takes place on Wednesday, October 5, between 3.30pm and 7.30pm at The Grange, where visitors can view images of a reimagined town centre.

The plans have been drawn up by Midhurst Vision with landscape architect company Deacon Design, who have undertaken a review of Midhurst town centre and is developing a draft masterplan.

Residents are invited to come and have their say and members of the Midhurst Vision team will be on-hand to answer questions and hear people’s view.

