Volunteers at closed Worthing cemetery praised for their approach to Local Wildlife Site
Heene Cemetery is a relatively wild space in a densely urban environment and having such a species-rich site, including a few of national note, in such a space is unusual.
Friends of Heene Cemetery welcomed Sussex Local Wildlife Sites officer Dan Watkins for a visit in July to survey the site and the volunteers passed with flying colours.
As a botanist, Dan keenly noted species that typify an old meadowland flora.
Rob Tomlinson, author and photographer, said: "The cemetery’s original designation was of ‘an old meadow community’. That is still true, although Dan noted that the patches of scrub (brambles) that had been originally mapped had increased since 1992.
"He liked the advice given by Neil Hulme, namely to cut channels into the scrub to increase the surface for butterfly brooding. He also approved of us aiming to thin out some of the tree cover to allow more wild flowers to emerge.
"His view was that the cemetery’s predominant ecological value was as a relatively wild space in an urban environment. In other words, there may be few species, so far, of national note, although having such a species-rich site in a densely urban setting was unusual. Its value to the local community was obviously a major plus point.
"There was no specific advice given. We appear to be doing just about everything right but one change that Dan proposed was that we modify our strimming strategy."
Entomologist Graham Lyons’ advice to always leave something for insects was enthusiastically supported by Dan, who also suggested strimming small areas strategically, so that plants that still have seed are not taken out early.
Rob said: "Plenty of other topics were mentioned, like the ancestry and heritage research, the website, greetings cards, the card reader, Green Flag awards, open days, fundraising, the poverty of the council, the broader role of the cemetery in the life of the community, but none of these were part of the remit for an LWS initiative survey – although they were clearly appreciated at a personal level."
