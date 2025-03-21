Wakehurst named number one location in Sussex in ALVA visitor figures

Wakehurst has announced it is the number one visitor attraction in Sussex, according to new figures from the Association for Leading Visitor Attractions (ALVA).

Susan Raikes, director of Wakehurst, said: “We’re delighted to see that Wakehurst has risen an impressive seven places since last year, putting it in the top 20 in the South East (outside of London) and number one in Sussex. Having invested in our gardens, events and visitor experience in the past year, it's very rewarding to see that many people have chosen our beautiful landscapes to make new memories and connect with nature. We're looking forward to welcoming even more new and returning visitors this coming year, with our milestone 25th anniversary of the Millennium Seed Bank on the horizon, and many more events that connect visitors with the wonder of science at Wakehurst.”