Wakehurst’s next Nature Heroes family adventure starts this Bank Holiday weekend

Habitat Hero is a new mission for May half-term and runs from Saturday, May 27, to Sunday, June 4.

The Nature Heroes programme offers a quest and a collectable iron-on badge each half-term and school holiday.

Head of public programmes Lorraine Lecourtois said: “Habitat Hero reflects the core of Wakehurst’s own mission: encouraging a biodiverse world and learning how to protect our ecosystems. This May half-term trail is more than just a fun family activity, it’s about equipping the next generation with the practical skills and knowledge they need to care for our planet. We’re excited to welcome new visitors discovering the landscape for the first time, and to see families returning to continue their Nature Heroes adventure with us.”

Wakehurst said Nature Heroes is a new planet saving team where kids can earn badges for a special cape and take part in drop-in activities and workshops

The self-led mission with a badge costs £3. Garden entry tickets are free for children (0-16 years), £14.95 for adults, free for members and £7.50 for young people (17-25 years). Recipients of Universal or Pension Credit can take part for £1 and the Nature Heroes Cape is £13.50 (50 per cent off for members).