Waste water treatment works at Northchapel gets £4.6 million upgrade

Northchapel is one of two waste water treatment works to get a multi-million pound upgrade by Southern Water to improve water quality.

Southern Water said the upgrades at Northchapel and at Chiddingfold in Surrey have involved the installation of new treatment processes to remove more phosphorus from flows, new filter technology, and increasing capacity at the sites.

Approximately £6.9 million has been spent at Chiddingfold and £4.6 million at Northchapel. The works were undertaken by GTb on behalf of Southern Water.

Andrew Dredge, project manager for GTb, said: “We’re really pleased to have completed these two complex projects. The teams have worked tirelessly to make sure we meet the regulation dates. In the meantime, in the coming weeks, we’ll be removing our cabins and making good the areas where we have been working.

The Northchapel waste water treatment works. Photo: Southern Water

Ben Gogan project manager for Southern Water, said: “This is another project that we’re delighted to see completed that will make a difference to the health of nearby watercourses and is part of our wider work to improve water quality.”