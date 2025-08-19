Wastewater treatment works near Chichester Harbour to be upgraded
Thornham works is part of a £15.8 million project with Portswood in Southampton to boost wastewater treatment.
The contract has been awarded to Kier Natural Resources, Nuclear & Networks.
Portswood will have new technology installed to reduce nitrogen levels in the water leaving the site after treatment, and Thornham will get a new UV disinfection system in an effort to go further in protecting local shellfish water quality in Chichester Harbour.
The work at Thornham will also include increasing treatment capacity to support population growth in the region.
Simon Tomlinson, director for capital delivery at Southern Water said: “Together, these upgrades will help Southern Water continue to deliver safe, high-quality wastewater services for its customers — strengthening resilience, supporting regulatory compliance, and enhancing environmental performance across its network.
Rob Campbell, operations director – Water, Kier Natural Resources, Nuclear & Networks said: ““This is an exciting opportunity to bring our expertise to two important sites that directly impact local communities and the environment. We’re working closely with Southern Water to deliver upgrades that improve resilience, support future growth, and help ensure customers continue to receive safe, high-quality water services for years to come.”