Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Our photographer has shot some stunning video footage this week that shows some of the spring blooms at Sheffield Park and Garden.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The National Trust property, which is five miles east of Haywards Heath, has been described as ‘a horticultural work of art’ that has been formed through centuries of landscape design.

People can see an impressive collection of trees and large shrubs, go on a free garden tour, admire The Pulham Falls, go bird-watching, or follow one of the many seasonal trails.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office is now predicting dry and sunny weather until Wednesday, April 16, with temperatures set to stay between 14-20°C each day and reaching 20°C on Saturday, April 12.

Spring blooms at Sheffield Park and Garden near Haywards Heath

If you’ve taken some snaps in the sunshine, you can share them with SussexWorld – just register for YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit/ and upload. The service free to use and, once checked, your picture will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers. It’s not just pictures – you can submit articles and videos, too.