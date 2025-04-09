Watch: video shows beautiful spring blooms in the sunshine at Sheffield Park and Gardens near Haywards Heath
The National Trust property, which is five miles east of Haywards Heath, has been described as ‘a horticultural work of art’ that has been formed through centuries of landscape design.
People can see an impressive collection of trees and large shrubs, go on a free garden tour, admire The Pulham Falls, go bird-watching, or follow one of the many seasonal trails.
The Met Office is now predicting dry and sunny weather until Wednesday, April 16, with temperatures set to stay between 14-20°C each day and reaching 20°C on Saturday, April 12.
