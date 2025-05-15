Tests are set to be carried out to determine whether swimming is ‘advisable’ at beaches in Sussex.

The Environment Agency is monitoring the 56 designated bathing waters in Sussex, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight – and tests have started ahead of the summer.

This comes after Aldwick beach in Bognor Regis and Worthing Beach House were among the ‘winners’ of the Brown Flag Awards – also known as ‘top of the plops’.

Two other water quality testing locations – known as ‘Worthing’ and ‘Goring Beach’ – both scored one star and so ‘narrowly missed out’ on winning Brown Flag Awards.

A group of swimmers have called for action after bathing site Worthing Beach House was named and shamed for its poor water quality. Photo: Muscle Beach Swimmers Club

“A beach, river or estuary location on England’s list of designated bathing waters means water quality is thoroughly tested,” a spokesperson for the government agency said.

"Water samples will be taken weekly or fortnightly at consistent points at these locations and sent to the lab for testing. Scientists will look for elevated levels of E. Coli and intestinal enterococci – bacteria found in sewage and bird and wildlife poo - and the results made available online at Swimfo to inform public choice of where to paddle.

“These sample results will ultimately help dictate what classification a beach or river location will be given later in the year. Any classification from 'sufficient' and above means the water quality is good enough to swim in. If it’s ‘poor’ then swimming is not advisable.”

Kate Donlon, of the Environment Agency, said public confidence in the water quality at beaches and new river swimming spots has ‘taken some knocks’ over the last few years.

She added: “This is a shame as it’s a fact that 95 per cent of the sites within Hampshire, Sussex and Isle of Wight hit acceptable standards for having a dip or a swim.

“Don’t be put off going into the water during this lovely weather at one of the sites on the designated bathing water list. Go to our Swimfo website, choose a location and inform your own mind if you fancy going into the water.”

UK travel site Holidayparkguru.co.uk analysed the Environment Agency’s official summertime water quality data at hundreds of beaches to reveal the ‘19 grubby winners’.

The Muscle Beach Swimmers Club in East Worthing is ‘shocked’ by the news that the water quality at Worthing Beach House is poor and amongst the worst in the country – and have called for action

A spokesperson for the swimming group said: "There have been a couple of instances where members of our group have become ill, and whilst it can be hard to directly prove that this is due to the water quality, we believe that it is linked.”

The Environment Agency said the ‘chief cause’ for any drop in water quality – between Highcliffe to Hastings Pelham on the south coast – is ‘pollution entering beaches from surface water drains’ connecting to the sea, and ‘not sewage discharges’.

A spokesperson added: “Rain water washes bacteria from sources like bird, dog and wildlife poo into the drains along with any other pollutants from the urban environment.

"Improving sites at Bognor Regis Aldwick, Worthing Beach House and Southsea will be a marathon effort and only possible with dedicated partnership groups. Public support is also key.

"Eliminating routine nuisances like litter and dog poo from investigations and promoting awareness that only rain should go down the drain will free up investigative time to focus on other serious causes.”

Throughout the season – which runs from May 15 until the end of September – the Environment Agency will be taking more than 7,000 samples at 451 designated bathing waters across England.

Thursday, May 14 marks the re-opening of applications for new bathing waters which have been closed since October 2023.

"Since then, the government has announced significant reforms to the Bathing Water Regulations to better reflect public use of iconic swimming spots,” the Environment Agency added.

Successful sites will be ‘announced next year’.