Wealden to take part in spring clean campaign

Wealden will be showcasing its green credentials as the district takes part in this year’s Great British Spring Clean.

The campaign run by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy runs from March 22 to April 23 and is being supported by Wealden District Council.

The Great British Spring Clean brings together individuals, community organisations, businesses and councils to make a difference and last year 37 groups across the district collected 2.5 tonnes of litter.

“We are hoping that even more people will want to take part this year,” said councillor Roy Galley, cabinet member responsible for waste management.

“It is important we do all we can to stop plastics and other waste getting into water courses and open country where they can cause great harm to inquisitive wildlife. It is local people who best know their neighbourhood and where litter can build up. They can ensure their communities receive a thorough spring clean.

“The council has purchased a supply of litter-picking equipment including litter picks, gloves and bag hoops. Our waste contractor, Kier, is also helping out by donating some of the equipment and providing a special waste collection service. Many groups already have their litter-picking equipment from previous events.”

To take part visit {http://www.wealden.gov.uk/Wealden/Residents/Environment_and_Pollution/Street_Care_And_Cleaning/Waste_The_Great_British_Spring_Clean.aspx?RD=True |www.wealden.gov.uk/springclean}, or call 01323 443322.