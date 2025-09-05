Wellbeing programme in Burgess Hill aims to help teens connect with nature and gain confidence

A free nature-based wellbeing programme for 11-17 year olds is coming to Burgess Hill.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Natureworks will be at St Edward’s Church, Royal George Road, on Mondays from September 15 to October 20 (4pm-6pm).

The programme, run by Air Time with support from Mid Sussex Community Grants, is for young people who want to: connect with nature, feel more confident, feel less anxious, improve their wellbeing, be creative and learn new things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “It’s not rocket science but it is science – being connected to nature improves our wellbeing. Facilitated by qualified and experienced nature-based wellbeing practitioners, seasonal activities will include: nature arts and crafts, wildlife conservation, mindfulness/relaxation, getting active in nature, making new friends, nature journaling, food growing, bushcraft.”

People can find out more and sign up at www.air-time.org.uk/projects/natureworks-in-burgess-hill.

The five-week programme is free to Mid Sussex residents.