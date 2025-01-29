Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two pensioners, who created a dream home together near a West Sussex beach, said it no longer has any commercial value and they face the prospect of moving into a campervan.

Henry Burrell, 83, and his wife Lin bought three derelict farm buildings in Climping, near Littlehampton, in 1992 – eventually turning them into their dream home in a prime spot, just 50 yards from the beach. It was valued, in 2009, at £1.5million.

“Unfortunately we're not going to live here very much longer,” Henry said.

"According to nature, we're going to get flooded. Not only just flooded, we're going to get swept away by the sea.

“We've put a lot of our heart and soul into this home and it's beautiful.

“Most of the time we've been here, it's been paradise but unfortunately in paradise there's sometimes a serpent and we've got a serpent and that's the sea.

"The sea wants to erode our beach and end up the other side of the A259 and produce a big bay – and we just hope it's put off long enough for us to live here.”

Mr Burrell explained that the sea is ‘much closer now’ – held back by a long shingle bund.

He added: “This bund is there to take the energy out of rough seas, allowing it to percolate through. If it stopped the sea, the bund would be pushed inland wrecking our buildings. The bund is now resting against our east flint wall. One day the eroding beach would destroy the bund.

"Our house has no commercial value. More than four estate agents have turned us down at any price.

"We have no money to move home, we have no choice but to live here.

"We are selling off our possessions where we can, hoping to buy a second hand camper van with very limited space.”

In 2023, the Environment Agency said funds to manage Climping beach were dwindling and at some point in the future the cost of maintenance would exceed the amount allowed to be spent under government rules.

In the meantime, it said it was being as proactive as possible with the money it had to keep the beach in as good a state of repair as possible.

In a statement this week, an Environment Agency spokesperson said: "We have recently recycled nearly 2,000 tonnes of shingle from Littlehampton West Beach to strengthen sea defences at Climping, along with carrying out public safety works to remove metalwork, debris and redundant timber groynes on the West Sussex beach.

“Using available funds to make Climping beach as resilient as possible, we will maintain defences for as long as we can, whilst acknowledging that, at some point in the future, the costs of maintaining the beach will exceed what we can justify spending under government rules.

“We continue to work closely with the community to look at ways to reduce the risk of flooding in the most effective way we can. We urge local people to always check their flood risk online at www.gov.uk/flood or via Floodline: 0345 988 1188.”

Climping seafront if often the subject of flood alerts, including this week after recent heavy rain.

"We have been flooded several times,” Mr Burrell said.

"We are over 80 years old, both on State Pension. My wife is disabled, with a blue badge. She is losing her sight and diabetic. I am her carer but have had several minor strokes.

"We will be the first house to be swept away. It’ll cost millions of pounds now to protect the beach. It could have been saved early on when they first started to erode the beach but it's much, much too late now."

Another resident, affected by the situation, is actor and film director Gary Love – who starred as Sergeant Tony Wilton in the British Army inspired award-winning drama Soldier Soldier.

He said: “Climping Beach has been totally and utterly destroyed. Rock islands have been built and the down drift has destroyed Climping.

"I’ve lost 300 to 400 metres of road. I had to buy varying defenders right across to my house.

"It should have been dealt with ages ago but it’s been hidden. Humans don’t seem to be an issue but nature is. There’s a number of things they can do but the government doesn’t have money to look after the people of Climping."

The Environment Agency said it has no evidence of the increase in flooding or the prevention of shingle movement due to the construction of rock groynes. It said this has been investigated and a ‘report shared previously with the local community’.

James Baird is ​​the owner of land at Climping Beach. He explained: “Since the Environment Agency took the decision in 2015 to cease investment in coastal capital works the beaches at Climping have seen significant changes.

"Some members of the community have pulled together to undertake works to reduce flood risk by installing shingle banks and digging a new bypass ditch. Natural process is a formidable adversary, future community works will focus on slowing the pace of erosion to buy time to prolong the life of buildings including Bailiffscourt Hotel.

"Public safety has been paramount throughout the recent undermining and deterioration of the old dilapidated wartime walls, bringing them down safely and leaving them in situ has helped to reduce the pace of erosion.

"Nature is in command, fields are being taken from crop production and repurposed as coastal habitat. The lost car parks and café and toilets are planned to be relocated at a safe distance from the evolving coastline, with a new visitor facility to welcome people to this popular part of West Sussex.”

A regular walker around the Climping area, named Andy, shared fond memories of what used to be a beautiful beach – with a café and toilets,

"Obviously they've got to protect the land but have definitely got to protect the locals,” he said. “Basically the beach is dead now.

"It's a very, very sad state of affairs because there's some lovely houses. I imagine it was once a lovely place to live.”

The Environment Agency said it is aware of the ‘devastating impact’ that flooding and coastal change can have – ‘which is why improving the resilience of people and communities is our top priority’.

The government agency said it issues regular updates to local people through a village newsletter. These are produced quarterly and the next one is due via the local parish in February 2025.

Shingle is still washed along the coast to the mouth of the River Arun, the Environment Agency said. This is ‘where we still recycle shingle’ from, as it becomes a ‘navigation issue for the Harbour Authority’.