A family from Goddards Green is frustrated after their garden flooded with raw sewage for the third time in ten months.

Kim Syrett, 68, of Gatehouse Lane, Goddards Green, said a ‘ten metre wide river of raw sewage’ started flowing across his back garden on Wednesday morning, January 8.

Kim said: “I couldn't believe how much water there was. It was flowing, flooding across, absolutely pouring across.”

He said: “I’ve got quite a big pond in the garden. It was going into the pond that’s got fish in it. There’s a stream beyond that and it was flowing into the stream.”

Flooding at Kim Syrett's home in Gatehouse Lane, Goddards Green

Kim explained that the flooding is the result of a rising main that keeps bursting. Southern Water has apologised and a spokesperson said the company is now looking into a longer term repair of the pipe.

Speaking to the Middy, Kim said water from the January flooding went ‘all around the house’ meaning he had to wear wellies to get to his car.

He said this is the third time in a year the rising main has burst, with the first sewage flooding incident being in February 2024.

Kim said: “It leaked for a month and then they (Southern Water) didn’t clean it up for a month. The response was appalling.”

Flooding in Gatehouse Lane, Goddards Green

He said the rising main burst again around November 28, 2024, and Southern Water fixed the issue after a couple of days.

But he added: “When it happened in December we had guests from the Midlands coming to stay with us. They arrived and they were paddling through it. We couldn’t put them off, couldn’t say they couldn’t come. It’s just embarrassing.”

Kim said Southern Water took measures to mitigate the problem after the most recent flooding in January, using sandbags and tankers to suck up some water. A tanker cleaned up the area between his house and car on January 17.

“It's been massively inconvenient,” he said. “I’ve got all these extra muddy clothes because the mud and sewage gets everywhere.”

Kim Syrett, of Gatehouse Lane, Goddards Green, said raw sewage started flowing across his back garden on Wednesday, January 8

He said: “I’ve got an aged 15-year-old Jack Russell. I’d normally let him out to go an do his business in our garden but I can’t do that because I can't get to the lawn without going through a load of sludge so I have to carry him. I have to put my wellies on to carry him out to the bit of lawn that’s not affected and then stand there and wait.”

He added: “Sometimes he wakes up at 4am and it’s been minus 5.”

Kim said he has raised an official complaint with Southern Water and feels the response to these issues has been ‘shockingly bad’.

Anne-Marie McDonald, head of Operational Planning and Improvement for Wastewater at Southern Water, said: “I wrote to Mr Syrett last week repeating the apology I made on Radio Sussex. We do know how traumatic sewer flooding is – even if we did prevent the flood becoming internal.

“An independent team of consultants is outlining exactly the work needed to rehabilitate his land and other areas affected – notably the allotments. We will follow their advice to the letter.

“I urgently looked into a longer term repair and rehabilitation of the pipe – which has burst far too often. Based on information from the team on the ground and in discussion with our engineer and construction teams, we believe the best option is to insert a long polymer lining which is then hardened by ultraviolet light. This will take four weeks to manufacture and 2 weeks to install with an estimated cost of £ 800k. The alternative of re-laying the main would take far longer to initiate, take longer to execute and cause serious disruption.”