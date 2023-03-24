Edit Account-Sign Out
West Sussex towns expected to flood after high sea levels triggers warnings

Residents in Bosham and West Itchenor have been told to ‘act now’ as flooding is expected to hit the West Sussex towns and cause damage to property.

By Sam Pole
Published 24th Mar 2023, 08:20 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 08:21 GMT

The Environment Agency put out a warning on Wednesday afternoon (March 22) after river and tidal levels in the area reached a level associated with flooding.

The areas in Bosham and West Itchenor at risk of high tide include coastal areas of Bosham and West Itchenor, including Chidham, Broadbridge, and Bosham Hoe.

Locals have been asked by the Agency protect themselves and their property, including activating any property flood protection products, whilst monitoring local weather and river conditions.

Residents have been asked to avoid contact with flooded areas, including walking or driving through flood water.

For more information click here

