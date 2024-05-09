Willingdon School throw seed bombs at Meadowburne Place for No Mow May

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

David Wilson Homes’ Meadowburne Place opened its doors to Willingdon Primary School this week, providing students with the opportunity to throw wildflower seed bombs in support of the housebuilder’s No Mow May campaign.

With a 97% decline in flower-rich meadows since 1930, butterflies and bees have lost the vital amount of nectar they need to survive*. By throwing wildflowers seeds across the development, the housebuilder has joined forces with the local school to create pollinator corridors that will provide essential food and shelter for local wildlife to thrive.

Members of the elected school council visited the Eastbourne development to help throw over 312 seed bombs on the green spaces at Meadowburne Place as part of its outdoor learning curriculum.

The visit enabled pupils from a range of year groups to learn about local wildlife and the role pollinator plants play in providing nectar and shelter for insects including bees and butterflies.

The new flowers have been planted to mark No Mow May, an annual campaign that calls on lawn owners to put their mowers away to let spring plants and wildflowers grow.

Gemma Roxburgh, Headteacher at Willingdon Primary School, commented: “The activity on site was a fantastic experience for our school councillors. It is so important for our students to understand the role we play in protecting our environment and local wildlife and they enjoyed having the opportunity to play a hands-on role by throwing the wildflower seeds themselves. We’re looking forward to seeing the flowers in bloom and will make sure to come and visit!”

Alex Dowling, Head of Sales and Marketing at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, commented: “We are proud to launch our No Mow May campaign at Meadowburne Place once again, to raise awareness of the vital role we all play in creating environments for local wildlife to thrive. It was wonderful to see how much the pupils enjoyed taking part in this planting activity to learn more about the environment as part of their outdoor learning curriculum.”

