Woodingdean residents came together for a community tree planting.

Six stone pine were planted on Bexhill Road – three at the junction of Langley Crescent and three at the junction of Laughton Road.

The planting – on Thursday, March 17 – was co-ordinated by CPRE Sussex as part of the Forgotten Places project.

Ben Galley and David Brookhouse from Brighton and Hove City Council helping with the tree planting in Woodingdean

Jenni Cresswell, from CPRE Sussex, said: “These trees will go some way to increasing the canopy cover and improving air quality and biodiversity. Planting trees helps communities come

together to value their local area and make a lasting change for the future.”

Volunteers who took part on the day said it was great to be ‘hands on’ from the beginning and commented on how friendly the resident tree experts were. Stone pine are slow growing and resilient making them ideal for Woodingdean’s chalky, coastal conditions.

Volunteers doing their bit in Woodingdean

The next community tree planting event takes place in Portslade tomorrow (Thursday, March 24) from 10.30am. Tree planting experts will be on hand to give advice on how to help trees get the best start and thrive.

It is free to attend but places should be booked via eventbrite.co.uk/e/community-tree-planting-portslade-tickets-291377908167 for health and safety reasons.

In 2021, CPRE Sussex’s Plant your Postcode volunteers, supported by Brighton & Hove City Council’s Arboriculture team and Hove Civic Society, made a successful bid to take part in

Forgotten Places.

In total, the project, run by Trees for Cities, will see £1.2m of funding to plant 55,000 trees across seven coastal towns and cities.

Funding was developed by Defra as part of the Government's Green Recovery Challenge Fund. It is being delivered by The National Lottery Heritage Fund in partnership with Natural England, the Environment Agency and Forestry Commission.

The project is also part of The Queen’s Green Canopy, and local residents will get the chance to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022 by inviting people to ‘Plant a Tree for the Jubilee’.