Work begins on innovative new wetland at Sussex wastewater treatment works that uses nature for cleaning

Work is now underway to create a new wetland at Staplefield Wastewater Treatment Works.

Southern Water made the announcement on Wednesday, May 21, saying the site aims to use nature rather than chemicals to clean wastewater.

They said the wetland project will form part of the treatment process at the site, while also encouraging local biodiversity and the storage of carbon in the natural environment.

Project manager Cecile Stanford said: “We’re working closely with the Environment Agency and a range of stakeholders including Natural England, the Rivers Trust and local authorities, together with our key advisors Mott MacDonald and GTb, to plan and deliver the wetland project.”

Southern Water said the installation started in early May and is due to be completed by autumn 2025. Preparations have included a feasibility study, groundwater risk assessments and other environmental assessments. The company added that the treated wastewater from the site is already of a high quality and said it flows into the wetland to be improved further before being released into the environment. Southern Water also explained that the plants in the wetlands absorb phosphorus from the water and use this to feed and grow.

GTb project manager Lee McGrattan, said: “We’re delighted to be working on Southern Water’s first Integrated Constructed Wetland. It’s fantastic to see water companies investing in more environmentally friendly ways to treat final effluent. This wetland will, once completed, allow for treated effluent coming out of the treatment works to be treated to an even higher standard. The system relies on specially selected plants to removed nutrients from the water before it reaches the river.”