Work begins on ‘vital project’ to restore wetland habitats in Lewes

Councillor Emily O’Brien with Alistair Whitby, of the Ouse & Adur Rivers Trust. Photo: Lewes District Council

Work has begun on the first phase of a ‘vital project’ to restore the wetland habitats of Landport Brooks in Lewes.

Lewes District Council (LDC) announced on Monday, September 22, that the council and the Ouse & Adur Rivers Trust are carrying out initial site maintenance works over the next two weeks.

This aims to reinstate historical ditch features and is part of a phased project to restore Landport Brooks to a floodplain meadow and grazing habitat.

Councillor Emily O’Brien, Cabinet Member for Cabinet Member for Climate, Nature and Food Systems, said: “This is a vital project to restore the ecological health of Landport Brooks. By reintroducing wetland features and creating new scrapes, we will improve water retention, which is crucial for many species of wildlife.

“This scheme builds on the success of the Cockshut Restoration Project, which has become an oasis for new flora and fauna and a popular spot for visitors in Lewes.”

LDC said Landport Brooks once had the largest breeding population of common toads in Sussex. But the council explained that the toad population has declined over the past 20 years, as the area has gone from being ‘inundated with water’ to ‘completely dry’.

Over the next 18 months, the Landport Brooks Restoration Project aims to restore the historical ditches and enhance the marsh landscape by creating shallow pools called scrapes. LDC said this will help hold water on the site during late spring and summer, restoring habitats for amphibians. Paper Mill Cut, a small chalk stream that runs through the site, will also be restored and the council confirmed that conservation grazing with cows is part of the restoration effort. Cattle will be present over the summer and into autumn.

LDC has asked visitors to Landport Brooks to stay away from machinery during the maintenance work over the next two weeks. They are asked to keep to the pathways as well, and to keep dogs on leads and under control.