Work starts on creation of new green space to breathe new life into Worthing town centre

Work has finally started on the creation of a new green space in Worthing, after delays due to ongoing pressures on town centre roads during the installation of a heat network.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The much-talked-about squiggly lines in Montague Place will go, as the area off the pedestrianised shopping parade is transformed into Montague Gardens.

The idea is that the new green space will breathe new life into the town centre, attracting more visitors by providing a better link to the seafront and boosting local business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rita Garner, deputy leader of Worthing Borough Council and cabinet member for regeneration, said: “It’s great news that work on Montague Gardens has started. This lively and attractive green space will revitalise the town centre, creating a welcoming and vibrant setting to meet in and relax for residents and visitors of all ages.”

Montague Place is soon to be transformed to create Montague Gardens

The works will cost £3.1million, with £2.7million coming from the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) Strategic Fund, made up of payments from developers building in the local area, and £400,000 from pooled business rates, agreed with West Sussex County Council.

The borough council has appointed Henfield-based Edburton Contractors to carry out the work, which will be done in phases over 12 to 15 months to minimise disruption to businesses and residents.

A stand-out Worthing place sign, green living wall and performance / sundeck area at the north end are included in the plans, which were created in collaboration with businesses and the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tarmac will be replaced with attractive paving, up to 30 new trees, drought-resistant planting, a lawn area and sociable seating. There will also be more lighting to increase safety in the evening.

A stand-out Worthing place sign, green living wall and performance / sundeck area at the north end are included in the plans for Montague Gardens

Cafe culture will be kept alive with dedicated spaces for businesses to have outdoor seating. A new hospitality kiosk will also be built for vendors to use to serve refreshments.

Younger children will benefit from a new play area that celebrates Worthing’s seaside heritage and highlights kelp restoration. There will be information boards on the work to restore natural kelp forests as well as tactile fixed play equipment that lets children climb freely and use their imagination.

Montague Gardens is the third public realm regeneration project in the Worthing Growth Deal, a partnership between Worthing Borough Council and West Sussex County Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Garry Wall, West Sussex County Council’s cabinet member for economy and skills, said: “I am looking forward to this excellent partnership project coming forward through the Growth Deal with Worthing Borough Council.

"This initiative will support Worthing town centre and the seafront economy. After extensive planning, all agreements are now in place and we are excited to move forward.”

The council plans to keep business and residents updated throughout the project, as well as more widely on social media and a dedicated web page www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/montague-place-worthing