Worthing Borough Council said it does not believe that the seawater at Beach House has ‘dramatically worsened in recent years’.

This comes after the section of Worthing Beach ‘won’ a Brown Flag Award.

UK travel site Holidayparkguru.co.uk analysed the Environment Agency’s official summertime water quality data at hundreds of beaches to reveal the ‘19 grubby winners’.

Two other water quality testing locations – known as ‘Worthing’ and ‘Goring Beach’ – both scored one star and so ‘narrowly missed out’ on winning Brown Flag Awards.

A spokesperson for Worthing Borough Council said: “We are disappointed by last year’s water quality classifications.

“Last year was the first time the Environment Agency gathered water quality data at Beach House and Goring Beach, which was a result of the fantastic efforts by residents to help obtain the two new bathing designations needed to test the water at these locations.

“The poor classification at Beach House has validated the much-needed designation and subsequent testing, but we don’t believe that the seawater at Beach House has dramatically worsened in recent years."

Holiday Park Guru said it is offering free brown flags so that the 19 named beaches can ‘warn summer swimmers about their poor rating’.

The spokesperson added: “Each flag is tastefully decorated with a poo emoji. Somerset was the only county that took up the generous offer of a free flag last year – as it was used by campaigners during a clean water protest.

“Aldwick Beach at Bognor Regis also won a Brown Flag in 2024, along with other big name resorts such as Blackpool and Weston Super Mare.

“Worthing is classed as a ‘Newcomer’ (or should that be ‘Poocomer’?) because it has won a Brown Flag Award for the first time.

“An area known by the Environment Agency (EA) as ‘Worthing Beach House’ towards the East of the beach was added to the EA’s list of designated bathing spots for 2024 and has been given a ‘poor’ rating.”

Worthing Borough Council said the additional data – ‘despite being disappointing’ – is helping to ‘identify and fix sources of pollution’ that will ‘improve seawater quality along our coastline’.

The spokesperson added: "One source of pollution at Beach House has already been identified and halted as a result of the collaboration between the Environment Agency, Southern Water and council teams.

“As a result of last year’s testing, we now know just how much work needs to be done at Beach House and across our coastline to get Worthing’s seawater to a good standard.

“The 2006 Bathing Water Directive means that any ‘poor’ rated bathing waters are obliged to display a ‘do not swim’ warning, which helps residents and visitors make informed decisions about swimming in the area. The beach will remain open and accessible as normal.

“We are working with Southern Water, which has developed and are actioning improvement plans in each catchment area, and with the Environment Agency to continue testing water quality and address potential sources of pollution. We remain committed to improving coastal water quality and ensuring everyone can enjoy cleaner seas along our coastline.”

Holiday Park Guru used Environment Agency data ‘based on about 7,000 samples’ at more than 400 bathing waters.

The government agency’s data is ‘calculated annually based on samples from the previous four years’. Rivers and lakes were excluded from the research, with a focus on England's beaches.