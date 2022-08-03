Friends of Heene Cemetery with the Green Flag Community Award for 2022

The closed Heene Cemetery was awarded a Green Flag for the first time in 2020 and retained it the following year.

The award is the international quality mark for parks and green spaces and Heene Cemetery was one of 2,208 UK winners for 2022. Friends of Heene Cemetery celebrated by raising the new flag on Saturday, July 30.

Sue Standing, chair, said: "We are so proud to be raising the Green Flag Community Award flag again this year. Our volunteers work hard to ensure we meet the high standards set by the judges and greatly enjoy identifying and recording the wide range of species that emerge from our efforts.

"Research volunteers find great pleasure in uncovering the stories of the people buried here and we really enjoy sharing this hidden haven with visitors at various times of the year.”

The accreditation scheme is run by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy.