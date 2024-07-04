Worthing charity links with global medical devices company for beach litter pick
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sight Support Worthing teamed up with Rayner Intraocular Lenses for a two-hour litter pick on Wednesday, July 3. They worked their way along the beach from Coast to the observation wheel then back along the prom, before tackling Denton Gardens and Beach House Grounds.
Jackie Brownlee, head of fundraising, said they were surprised, and disappointed, by the large number of cigarette butts they found, as their environmental impact is well advertised.
Rayner Intraocular Lenses has its global head office in Dominion Way. It is the only manufacturer of intraocular lenses in the UK, designed to provide surgeons and patients with the best visual outcomes.