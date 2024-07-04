Worthing charity links with global medical devices company for beach litter pick

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​​Worthing promenade, beach and parks have been cleared of litter by a team from the town's oldest charity, working alongside staff from a medical devices company with its global head office in East Worthing.

Sight Support Worthing teamed up with Rayner Intraocular Lenses for a two-hour litter pick on Wednesday, July 3. They worked their way along the beach from Coast to the observation wheel then back along the prom, before tackling Denton Gardens and Beach House Grounds.

Jackie Brownlee, head of fundraising, said they were surprised, and disappointed, by the large number of cigarette butts they found, as their environmental impact is well advertised.

