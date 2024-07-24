Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A ten-year project will see major improvements to Worthing’s coastal defences.

The Environment Agency (EA) said it is working with Worthing Borough Council to ‘increase protection from coastal flooding’ to 317 residential and commercial properties – between Sea View Road and Brooklands Brighton car park – in Worthing.

“This project will improve and maintain the coastal frontage,” an EA spokesperson said.

"Work will include timber repairs to groynes and the movement of shingle on the beach. It’s a ten-year project and will start next year.”

The borough council said plans are being finalised for a ‘more substantial coastal defence project’ between Seaview Road and Brooklands Park.

The council said this will provide coastal protection to the area ‘for a further ten years’.

A spokesperson added: “The Environment Agency is leading this project and we will be providing more information in the coming months.”

If members of the public want to find out more, they can email [email protected]. Further detail about the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) screening ‘will be available soon’.

This comes as repair works begins on three damaged groynes along Worthing Beach.

The council said contractors ‘recently began work’ on the section opposite New Parade – and will be moving onto the groynes opposite Newport Mews and Brougham Road.

Its social media statement added: “We are funding the work and each repair is expected to take a week to complete.