Worthing gem Highdown Gardens launches Plant Heritage Week in September

Founded by Sir Frederick Stern in 1909, Highdown Gardens is owned by the the Highdown Development Trust and managed by Worthing Borough Council. It has a huge collection of rare and important plants, some dating back to its beginnings more than 100 years ago.

Plant heritage officer Alex New will give visitors a taste of what it takes to catalogue and maintain the collection during Plant Heritage Week, running from Wednesday, September 21, to Saturday, September 24.

The work to preserve the gardens’ living library of plants was made possible by funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, which paid for a new visitor centre, accessible path and sensory garden, as well as glasshouses for a plant propagation project where plants raised from cuttings and seeds are shared with other gardens.

Plant heritage expert Alex New at Highdown Gardens, Worthing. Picture: S Robards SR2107296

Alex will lead a tour of the gardens on September 21 to showcase some of the most important plants in the collection and give details of the work carried out to conserve them.

The glasshouses at Highdown Gardens are used for a plant propagation project where plants raised from cuttings and seeds are shared with other gardens. Picture: S Robards SR2105261

A plant identification workshop will be taking place on September 22, when visitors will learn how to recognise plants through physical characteristics and family traits.

Learn the theory of plant propagation and join Alex as he collects material from the garden at a workshop on September 23, when people will be allowed to take some propagated plants home with them.

Take an early morning tour of the gardens on September 24 and have breakfast at The Highdown, or head to the visitor’s centre later in the day for a talk on the history of the gardens and plans for the future.

Vicki Wells, Worthing Borough Council's cabinet member for the environment, said: “Highdown Gardens is one of the best gardens in the south of England. It is a stunning collection of interconnected gardens with beautiful and rare plants and trees.

The new visitor centre at Highdown Gardens, where Alex New will give a talk on the history of the gardens and plans for the future. Picture: S Robards SR2105261

"The National Lottery Heritage-funded visitor centre, restored glasshouse, sensory garden and horticultural research mean that the rich history of Highdown will be enjoyed by generations to come.

"Plant Heritage Week is a great chance for people to visit this tranquil and stunning space for themselves and even buy a treat for their own garden in the pop-up shop.”