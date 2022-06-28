Worthing hospital pledges to plant a tree for the Queen's Green Canopy

Goring Hall Hospital staff have pledged to plant a tree for the Queen's Green Canopy, the tree planting initiative created to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

By Elaine Hammond
Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 1:06 pm
Updated Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 1:06 pm

Doctors and other staff say they are committed to planting a tree in the grounds of the hospital to add to the national QGC site map.

Nichola Evans, executive director, said: "In celebrating an amazing 70 years of our Queen's reign, we are delighted to be involved in the green canopy project, which will support our environment for the next 70 years and beyond.

"I hope that other businesses will join us in trying to plant as many trees as possible in 2022. Our community relationships are important to us and we are proud to make meaningful contributions to the environment.”

The official planting season is between October to March, so the next round will commence in October 2022 and last through to the end of the Jubilee year

Nichola said Goring Hall was planning a special event to mark the occasion. The hospital planted an olive tree for the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee and staff felt this was the perfect opportunity for another addition to the beautiful grounds for everyone to enjoy.

