Worthing man joins forces with his local pub for street clean – and hopes to make it a regular event
Ed Cheetham and a band of volunteers will be meeting at The Brooksteed, in South Farm Road, on Sunday afternoon for a hour of litter picking, followed by a celebratory pint.
Ed said: "The streets around The Brooksteed are simply full of litter. Every day I find myself picking up other people's waste and rubbish on the way to work or the shops and it just brings me down.
"I'm well aware that the blame for the litter lies squarely with the people dropping it and I think some real work needs to be done to encourage people to care about the area they live in.
“We can only sit and complain so much, so I think in the meantime we need to simply get on with it and try to fix the problem ourselves, which is why I'm organising a litter pick from The Brooksteed – a pub full of community spirit that you will seldom find elsewhere.
"I hope to have enough volunteers to make a noticeable difference, fill a few bags up and enjoy a pint at the end. I also hope we can make this into a monthly or even quarterly event."
Ed said it is ‘heartbreaking’ to see young people walking around Victoria Park, dropping their rubbish, and feels schools could do more to educate their pupils to care for the environment.
He added: “I think if some of the local schools began doing litter picks or beach-cleans once a year, even, it would have a great impact and encourage those children to care about the areas they live in and think twice before disregarding their sweet wrappers or drinks bottles."
Ed feels the fortnightly bin collections in Worthing do not help and says he often finds himself clearing up other other people.
He added: "I understand their reasoning behind it. However, this leads to bins being overfilled on a daily basis and, of course, the seagulls and foxes ripping the bin bags open. Almost daily at the end of Pavilion Road we have this issue.
"I have lost count of the number of times I have had to don rubber gloves and take a brush and bin bags down to other people's bins to clean up the mess.
"The council really needs to start sending more litter pickers to this area. It's as simple as that. We see parking attendants on a daily basis but rarely do we see a street sweeper or a littler picker. We all pay an astronomical amount of council tax in Worthing and we should expect the services that we pay for to be provided."
Ed has seen issues further afield, too, particularly on the roadside.
