You can vote for Chichester teenager's photo to win national competition

A photo by a Chichester teenager has been shortlisted for a national competition.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grace Marshall’s photo ‘Star Catching’ features dog Robin during an evening walk.

Her work is among those nominated for this year's RSPCA Young Photographer People's Choice Award - with 15 hilarious and fascinating images vying for the top prize

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From a hungry fish, to a moth on a window; and a dog catching a frisbee, to a canine poking their head out of a cat flap – the 15 shortlisted images entered by budding young photographers aged 18 and under are all vying for the public vote.

Grace Marshall’s photo ‘Star Catching’ features dog Robin during an evening walk

Online voting is now open and the winner will be decided by votes cast online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SHZVSS8

The People's Choice Award is part of the prestigious RSPCA Young Photographer Awards.

In December last year, the overall winners of the Young Photographer Awards were announced after being judged by a panel of photographic experts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Forsyth, RSPCA photographer and judge, said: “The photos shortlisted for the People’s Choice Award this year are fantastic and really varied, from some sweet and funny pictures of pets showing off their incredible personalities to stunning photos of insects in all their tiny glory. This is a brilliant selection of images from some passionate and talented young people – and we urge the public to not only enjoy these photos, but to vote for their favourite too!”

Every year the charity encourages children and young people to take photos of all kinds of animals in a bid to become closer to nature and inspire the next generation to help create a better world for every animal.

This comes at a time when conservationist and diversity campaigner Dr Mya-Rose Craig, 22, known online as Birdgirl, has issued a rallying call for people from all communities to join the debate about the future of animal welfare – as she highlights the importance of opening up nature and the countryside for everyone in the latest RSPCA’s Animal Futures podcast – which also goes live this week.

British-Bangladeshi birdwatcher Mya-Rose and founder of Black2Nature, a charity for bringing diversity to the natural world, speaks alongside National Trust chair Rene Olivieri in the latest edition of the podcast – with both highlighting the importance of young people experiencing and enjoying the great outdoors. Andrew added: “At the RSPCA, we know how incredibly important it is that children and young people feel connected to the natural world and have the drive and passion to protect it. As we look to the future of animal welfare, we are committed to engaging the next generation so we can deliver the change needed to protect animals, people and the planet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is why it’s incredible to see Mya-Rose, and all our passionate young photographers, embracing nature and being powerful advocates for the animal kingdom!”

The People’s Choice voting closes on Wednesday, March 26 and the winner will be announced on the RSPCA’s socials on Thursday, March 27.

Listen to the Animal Futures podcast – available on all major platforms – including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon and YouTube, with audio and video available.