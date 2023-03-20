Young people aged five to 18 years old took part in a community litter-pick held in Storrington on Saturday (March 18) and helped raise funds for Roots CIC, a not-for-profit outdoor activities organisation.

In just two hours the young people litter-picked the area around Chanctonbury Leisure Centre, Storrington pond, the Storrington library car park, the village Mill Pond and various footpaths, verges and pavements.

They also helped raise nearly £100 for Roots CIC through a market stall selling hand-made outdoor gifts using locally-sourced materials, and cakes donated by Carita’s Cake Design, a professional wedding and celebration cake designer based in Billingshurst.

The community litter-picking event was created, planned and managed by young people, who also ran the market stall.

Young people litter-picking outside Chanctonbury Leisure Centre in Storrington

Equipment for the litter-pick was loaned to the group by Horsham District Council.

Roots CIC was set up by Forest School leader, therapist and author Cathy Wallace, artist and tree surgeon Stephen Cross, and their young people.

It will offer bushcraft, Forest School, tree-climbing and other outdoor activities to help connect people of all ages with nature, and build community through events and celebrations.

Cathy said: “At the beginning of the year our young people noticed the amount of litter in Storrington and said they wanted to do something about it.

Young people litter-picking at Storrington Mill Pond

"They planned, promoted and managed this event and helped raise nearly £100 for Roots CIC in the process.

“We are very proud of them for their creativity, hard work and passion for the outdoors.

"We would like to thank our supporters including the brilliant Caritas Cake Design, the Crown Inn in Cootham, Horsham District Council, the Sussex Wildlife Trust Storrington and Arun Valley Regional Group and all the local businesses who helped promote our event.

“Most of all we’d like to thank all the young people and their families who turned up to do something positive for their community.”

The market stall helped raise nearly £100 for Roots CIC

