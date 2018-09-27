Youths dicing with death by urinating off Seven Sisters cliffs

A group of youths have been spotted putting their lives at risk by urinating off the edge of the Seven Sisters cliffs.

The men were caught short inches from death when they posed for photos at the edge of a dangerously crumbling cliff while having a wee – despite giant cracks and signs warning that the cliffs could give way at any moment.

Several chunks of the cliff at the notorious spot have fallen into the sea in recent years and people are constantly being warned to stay away from the edge because it is unstable.

The Birling Gap steps were closed last month as cliff falls made the area unstable and coastguards and council officers have regularly put out official warnings about the dangers of the chalk cliffs from Beachy Head to Seaford Head.

A Coastguard spokesperson said, “Please keep at least five metres away from cliff edges. In a coastal emergency dial 999 and ask for Coastguard.”

