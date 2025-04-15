Epic inflatables and paintings in Bruce Asbestos' Newhaven exhibition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An exhibition of work by Bruce Asbestos runs at Marine Workshops in Newhaven concurrently with the artist's commission for Tate Modern.

Spokeswoman Charlotte Parsons described it as a “real coup for the town.”

“The free-to-visit exhibition is a bold and colourful mix of epic inflatables and paintings, guaranteed to amuse and inspire people of all ages. There will also be free creative workshops every Saturday, and a host of exciting events to enjoy.”

NEW POP MAX runs from April 19-June 7 at Marine Workshops, Newhaven, BN9 0DF. Visit lookagainnewhaven.co.uk for details.

“In NEW POP MAX the wild and wonderful creations of the playfully subversive artist Bruce Asbestos inhabit the historic riverside building for the must-see exhibition of the spring.

“Originally from Sussex, the Nottingham-based artist has gained an international reputation for his unique visual identity. Frequently mixing everyday objects with high art, fashion, and global pop culture, Bruce seeks to create an accessible path through contemporary art. Described as witty, seductive and extravagant, his bold and interactive artworks place him firmly within the realm of participation, play and pop art. Bruce has exhibited widely across the UK, in Bangkok, Colorado, Germany and now – in a coup for the town – Newhaven, launching at the same time as Bruce’s Uniqlo Tate Play commission which will occupy the Turbine Hall at Tate Modern in April.

“Don’t miss this family-friendly hyper-pop visual feast and the chance to get up close to the epic inflatable favourites Egg Cat, Octopus and Bootleg Shreg, and multiple new paintings, and the mysterious Hooboos. There will be nothing else like this happening across the region in 2025. This exhibition is brought to the town by Look Again, the team behind the hugely successful 2024 Supergraphics festival held in Newhaven last year, in collaboration with Towner Eastbourne and Lewes District Council.”

The free-to-visit exhibition is open 10am-4pm, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from April 19-June 7, with a programme of evening events, family-friendly workshops and school visits running alongside.