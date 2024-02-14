Equine assisted therapy centre opens in West Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Downmere Farm in Poynings, is a bespoke centre set within the beautiful South Downs National Park and is home to 7 equines. The resident baby miniature donkeys will greet you wanting cuddles and strokes, they are currently in training for hospice and care home visits later in the year.

Founder of the centre, Claudia Nicholson experienced what she now recognises as equine assisted therapy as a child. Many hours spent in the company of a pony helped her through challenging childhood times, and she refers to them as her constant safe place to feel with no judgement. Claudia had manifested opening a centre for over 20 years ,since riding trips in Patagonia to escape career pressures bore a dream to share the healing benefits of being in nature with horses.

Having retrained in 2014 when Equine Assisted Learning was still relatively unknown, it has since become a well documented therapeutic method to improve our mental health.

10 year old school girl enjoys an equine assisted therapy session

Claudia explains that horses live in a constant state of awareness, and they allow us to be reflected in a very present way as they ‘feel’ us rather than ‘think’ us.

They communicate from their hearts, and by bringing awareness to our own enables the pathway to open where learning, communication and connection can take place.

A human heart has an energy field up to 8-10 feet, and a horse’s electromagnetic field is 5 times larger and therefore stronger creating a sphere-shaped field that completely surrounds us influencing the human heart rhythm and emotions.

Research has shown that people experience many physiological benefits whilst interacting with horses including lowered blood pressure and heart rate, increased levels of beta-endorphins (neurotransmitters that serve as pain suppressors), decreased stress levels, reduced feelings of anger, hostility, tension and anxiety, improved social functioning and increased feelings of empowerment, trust, patience and self efficacy.

The client sessions take place on the ground with no riding involved, and are tailored to the individual needs from 10 years old upwards.