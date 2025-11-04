Escaping the Blitz into the world of Wonderland - new student show

Alice Spencer is a teenage girl taking refuge in a London Tube station with her best friend Alfred Hallam, who is dying of tuberculosis.

To escape the horrors of the Blitz and Alfred’s illness, Alice begins reading to him from her favourite book, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.

As she reads, the two of them fall into the world of Wonderland, reimagined through the trauma and the chaos of their real lives.

The play is Alice by Heart which will be delivered by University of Chichester students at the Bognor Regis campus’ Assembly Theatre from November 13-16 (Thursday 7:30pm; Friday 2:30pm and 7:30pm; Saturday 2:30pm and 7:30pm; and Sunday 2:30pm).

Tickets on

Playing Alice is Merryn Hogan, who is in her second year on the triple threat musical theatre course – a course from which she has already gained so much.

“I really love it here. This drama school has got a really nice balance between the intensity of drama school and a healthy lifestyle which is so important when you're doing something that is so demanding. We have got such a great balance between work and life.”

And Merryn is certainly feeling the benefits: “I think I have gained so much in confidence. They're really good at building you up to your best standard rather than the industry best. You are being pushed to do the best that you can do rather than trying to be something that you are not. It is tailored to the individual, and I think in the last year I've just changed so much as a performer, but changed in the best possible way. I think really the main thing, though, has been confidence.”

The show is set in 1941.

“Alice is so deeply rooted with so many metaphors and little beautiful nuances about how people deal with trauma and loss. It's the Blitz and they are sheltering in the tube station and she has got separated from all of her family and from her friend Alfred who she finds in the tube station. And she has to come to terms with the fact that he is dying of tuberculosis. The story follows her not being able to process that and so she uses the story of Alice in Wonderland to cope with it. I think it's a book that can go in so many different ways because it is just so fantastical, and I think with Alice that is just how her mind works. She creates this story in her head.”

The performance of everyone involved will be assessed as part of their degree: “We are being marked on the process and also on the final product. But I just think that if you're working to a professional standard then you are doing right for the assessment. There are criteria that have to be met such as engagement and process and willingness but I think if you're just doing your very best, you'll be fine.”

And for Merryn, who knows, it could just prove one of the stepping stones to a show in the West End which is her big dream: “But really I just want to be on stage, to be honest, on whatever stage.”