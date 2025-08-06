Eternal winter in Eastbourne with The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe

They will be battling eternal winter in Eastbourne as The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe comes to town (Congress Theatre, August 12-16).

Tickets at eastbournetheatres.co.uk or call the box office on 01323 412000.

Katy Stephen will play The White Witch. Katy’s extensive stage career includes leading roles at Shakespeare’s Globe and the Royal Shakespeare Company with whom she is an associate artist. Katy was part of the team that won the Olivier Award for Best Ensemble Performance for the RSC’s Histories Cycle where her roles included Joan of Arc and Margaret of Anjou. Katy will also play Mrs Macready.

Katy said: “The role of Her Imperial Majesty Jadis, Queen of Narnia in this thrilling stage version of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is something I can’t wait to play. The thought of casting a spell over Narnia to make it always winter but never Christmas is simply tantalising. Let the magic begin!’

Playing the Pevensie children are: Joanna Adaran as Susan, Jesse Dunbar as Peter, Kudzai Mangombe as Lucy and Bunmi Osadolor as Edmund. The cast is completed by: Archie Combe (Mr Pope and Foxtrot), Andrew Davison (Mr Wilson Schroedinger, Jack Rabbit, Aslan Puppeteer and Head Cruel), Anya de Villiers (Mrs Beaver), Molly Francis (Mrs Pevensie, Aslan Puppeteer and Robin), Ruby Greenwood (Onstage Swing) Ffion Haf (Miss Gumley-Warmley and Phoenix), Rhiannon Hopkins (Miss Chutney and Blue Badger), Joe Keenan (Mr Granville, Spirit of the Moon and Red Squirrel), Oliver Magor (Onstage Swing), JB Maya (Onstage Swing), Luca Moscardini (Onstage Swing), Alfie Richards (Mr Tumnus, White Mouse and Badger), Kraig Thornber (The Professor, Father Xmas and Wise Owl), Ed Thorpe (Mr Beaver), Rhodri Watkins (Mr Brinkworth, March Hare and Aslan Puppeteer) and Shane Anthony Whiteley (Maugrim, Satyr and White Stag) and Stanton Wright as Aslan.

C S Lewis’ book was first published in October 1950. Since then, more than 85 million copies in 60 languages have been sold. It is one of the top ten best-selling books of all time. The stage adaptation of Lewis’ book enjoyed a successful, critically-acclaimed London run in 2022-3.

Producer Chris Harper said: “We can’t wait for children and adults alike to join us on this spectacular new journey through the wardrobe and are proud to be marking the 75th anniversary of the publication of CS Lewis’ novel with this tour.”

Director Michael Fentiman added: “The production celebrates the magic of live theatre and is led by a multi-talented cast of actors, singers, musicians, dancers and puppeteers; it is a celebration of the possibilities of the collective imagination and the boundless wonders of individual skill.

“Step through the wardrobe into the enchanted kingdom of Narnia. Join Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter as they wave goodbye to wartime Britain and embark on the most magical of adventures in a frozen, faraway land where they meet Mr Tumnus the faun, talking beavers, Aslan, the noble king of Narnia, and the coldest, most evil White Witch. Join the Pevensies for an adventure of a lifetime in

The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe at the Congress Theatre.”